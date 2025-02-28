First Round NFL Draft prospect shares connection with Commanders' history
INDIANAPOLIS -- Unless Penn State Tyler Warren gets drafted to one of the Washington Commanders' NFC East Divisional rivals he's likely going to have a lot of fans wearing burgundy and gold.
The Mechanicsville, Virginia native is known for his hard-nosed play style that put him on the map as a top 10 prospect in this year's NFL Draft. Commanders fans who covet their team having a top tight end would love to see Warren playing for their team, but it isn't likely given his stock and where the team is picking.
After his interview at the NFL Scouting Combine, however, it is very likely his hometown Washington fan base is going to be rooting for him regardless after he revealed why he wore the No. 44 in college.
I" wear 44 because when I was younger, my dad put on John Riggins film and said, ‘this is how I want you to run the ball'," Warren shared.
And just like that, there isn't a Commanders fan that doesn't want him on their roster.
Of course, it goes beyond the number, but to the mentality.
Lance Zierlein's NFL.com draft profile on Warren describes the tight end as a "whatever, whenever" type of player, which isn't the exact same as the Washington motto we heard so much about in 2024, but is pretty darn close.
Warren is projected to go top 10 in the NFL Draft this year with the New York Jets being the most common team he's mocked to according to NFL Mock Draft Database.
While New Jersey is home to one of the Commanders' NFC East Divison rivals but the Jets aren't that competitor. So, even if Warren lands there, we have a feeling he'll be on more than a few Washington fan fantasy teams in 2025.
READ MORE: Commanders GM Credits Dan Quinn for making Washington a coaching destination
Stick with CommanderGameday and the Locked On Commanders podcast for more FREE coverage of the Washington Commanders throughout the 2024 season.
More Washington Commanders News
• Potential replacements for Jonathan Allen on Commanders' defensive line
• Commanders to talk contract extension of star WR in-house, per general manager
• Commanders general manager gives thoughts on star defensive tackle's trade request
• Where did Commanders QB Jayden Daniels rank among quarterbacks last season?