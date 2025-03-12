Are the Commanders winners or losers so far in free agency?
The Washington Commanders have been busy making moves since before the league's open negotiating period began Monday afternoon.
Trading for San Francisco 49ers' receiver Deebo Samuel got the moves started, but another trade on top of some new signings and re-signings have really gotten the ball rolling on what is to become of the 2025 Commanders.
According to NFL.com's Judy Battista, while some Washington fans are still nervous about certain holes on the roster, the team is clearly a winner of the offseason thus far.
"It probably shouldn't be a surprise that general manager Adam Peters swung a trade for a premier left tackle in Laremy Tunsil; Peters was in San Francisco's front office when the 49ers traded for Trent Williams. That's a big talent upgrade, as was the trade to acquire wide receiver That's a big talent upgrade, as was the trade to acquire wide receiver Deebo Samuel from the 49ers," Battista says. "The offense had little in the way of top-end talent last season beyond (quarterback Jayden) Daniels and WR Terry McLaurin. Daniels was sacked 47 times in 2024. With potential free-agent tackles like Ronnie Stanley re-upping with their current teams, the trade for Tunsil -- who, even into his 30s, remains one of the most durable and reliable protectors -- fills a huge need. The Commanders also addressed the defense by adding tackle Javon Kinlaw."
Of course, the Commanders also agreed to terms with safety Will Harris who is expected to at least help replace the loss of Jeremy Chinn who signed his free agent deal with the Las Vegas Raiders earlier in the week.
There are still moves to be made and plenty of talent left on the board, so we don't expect Washington to be finished, just yet.
READ MORE: Zach Ertz says re-signing with the Commanders was a 60-second decision
Stick with CommanderGameday and the Locked On Commanders podcast for more FREE coverage of the Washington Commanders throughout the 2024 season.
More Washington Commanders News
• Washington Commanders bringing back veteran running back on one-year deal
• Promising WR leaves Commanders, agrees to $10 million deal with AFC team
• Washington Commanders make blockbuster trade with Houston Texans for Pro Bowl OT
• Commanders lose starting safety to $18 million deal with Raiders