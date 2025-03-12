Could Commanders Make a Run at DT DeMarcus Lawrence in Free Agency?
The Washington Commanders have been making moves this offseason, aiming to build on their record-breaking season by adding key pieces to their roster. One potential target could come from a long-time NFC East rival — the Dallas Cowboys.
With the recent turnover in Dallas, veteran defensive tackle Demarcus Lawrence is the latest on the chopping block. The 11-year veteran is a free agent, and while he’s expressed a desire to remain with the only franchise he’s known since being drafted in 2014, his future in Dallas remains uncertain.
If Dallas chooses not to re-sign Lawrence, he’s expected to have no shortage of suitors. And Washington might be the most logical destination.
“The ball is in their court. I’m not only going to play in Dallas,” Lawrence told the Fort Worth Star-Telegram. “I’m going to have other options, but I’d like to stay here. It would be a glorious thing.”
With Dan Quinn now leading the Commanders, a reunion with Lawrence makes perfect sense. Lawrence thrived under Quinn’s system in Dallas, posting six seasons with a Pro Football Focus (PFF) defensive grade of 86+ over the past seven years. While a foot injury limited him to just four games in 2024, his track record speaks for itself.
Given the Commanders need to improve its pass rush, adding a proven veteran like Lawrence — especially one who already has ties to Dan Quinn — could be a game-changer. Lawrence might not command a massive contract due to his recent injury, but it would be a good move for Washington.
If the Cowboys decide to part ways, the Commanders would be wise to make a strong push. Bringing Lawrence to Washington wouldn’t just weaken a division rival — it could give the Commanders’ defense the edge to make another deep playoff run.
