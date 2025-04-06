Commanders' free agent signing continues to receive widespread criticism
The Washington Commanders added several free agents this offseason, including defensive tackle Javon Kinlaw.
That signing, made by Commanders general manager Adam Peters, has received wide spread criticism, and apparently will continue to until Kinlaw makes the Pro Bowl, and perhaps not even then.
The latest to pick at the Kinlaw scab–that isn't actually a bad contract when you go any depth beyond the surface of it is Sports Illustrated's own Gilberto Manzano, who picked the Washington deal as one of the worst this offseason.
"This deal was worse than the (Chicago Bears signing DT Grady) Jarrett signing, because Kinlaw has never proved himself to be a consistent starter. The 2020 first-round pick of the 49ers was a disappointment over his four seasons in San Francisco. But maybe GM Adam Peters should get the benefit of the doubt because he drafted Kinlaw with the 49ers and might have noticed a player turning a corner during his lone season with the Jets," says Manzano. "It’s hard to give up on Kinlaw’s physical gifts, but he’s shown minimal progress in five seasons. He’s an average pass rusher and struggles against the run. The Commanders probably would have been better off waiting for the draft to find a replacement for Jonathan Allen, who signed with the Vikings."
Kinlaw's deal is worth $15 million per year over the next three years, which is where the angst about his contract comes in, but will count against Peters' books for less than $6 million in 2025.
That number inflates in and 2026 and 2027, but as is common in the NFL, those future years have a funny way of going away or shrinking from an accounting standpoint. That part of the conversation lends less creditibilty to the bad contract narrative being woven around Kinlaw and Peters, so is rarely brought up in these conversations.
To Manzano's credit, however, this take does acknowledge the history between Peters and Kinlaw. Still, despite the actual relationship between contract-maker and player, and the success Peters had in year one on several deals some didn't like, the general manager continues to get no benefit of the doubt.
Meanwile, outside linebacker Haason Reddick is costing the Tampa Bay Buccaneers just over $13 million against the salary cap this year despite starting two games in 2024, notching one sack, and being an internal problem for two different NFL franchises in the past two years, and is considered one of the best values of the offseason.
