Washington Commanders face tough decision on Marshon Lattimore's future
The Washington Commanders face a pivotal offseason decision regarding cornerback Marshon Lattimore.
Acquired at the 2024 trade deadline, Lattimore was "arguably the biggest name dealt at last year’s trade deadline, but he failed to regain his early form in Washington," according to USA Today’s Christian D’Andrea.
Expected to bolster the Commanders secondary for a deep playoff run, Lattimore instead struggled with injuries and inconsistency, leading to questions about his future with the team. Given the Commanders' desire to optimize their roster and create financial flexibility, he has emerged as a potential cut candidate.
The Commanders stand to save $18 million against the 2025 salary cap if they part ways with the veteran corner. Despite his impressive resume, his struggles last season raise concerns about his ability to return to elite form.
"The Commanders rallied to the NFC title game despite their top cornerback being absent much of the season and torched by guys like Mike Evans and A.J. Brown on the field," said D' Andrea. This lack of impact calls into question whether he remains part of Washington’s long-term plans.
Washington must now weigh Lattimore’s pedigree against the financial benefits of moving on. While his contract and experience suggest he could get another chance to "course correct," as D’Andrea put it, his disappointing 2024 campaign makes him a prime candidate for a cap-saving move.
The front office must decide whether retaining him is worth the risk or if reallocating resources to younger, more reliable talent is the better strategy moving forward.
READ MORE: Commanders could have interest in Eagles defender who is looking for a raise
Stick with CommanderGameday and the Locked On Commanders podcast for more FREE coverage of the Washington Commanders throughout the 2024 season.
More Washington Commanders News
• NFL insider reveals Commanders’ likely gameplan this offseason including free agency
• Could the Commanders be in play to land massive help on the offensive line in free agency?
• Commanders linked to future Hall of Fame linebacker in free agency
• Did the Washington Commanders have the best 2024 rookie class?