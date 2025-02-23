Commander Country

Commanders could have competition to re-sign Zach Ertz in free agency

Zach Ertz wants to come back to the Washington Commanders, but other teams want him to jump ship and sign with them instead.

Jeremy Brener

Jan 26, 2025; Philadelphia, PA, USA; Washington Commanders tight end Zach Ertz (86) looks on before the NFC Championship game at Lincoln Financial Field. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-Imagn Images
Jan 26, 2025; Philadelphia, PA, USA; Washington Commanders tight end Zach Ertz (86) looks on before the NFC Championship game at Lincoln Financial Field. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-Imagn Images / Bill Streicher-Imagn Images
The Washington Commanders got a lot of positives from veteran tight end Zach Ertz in his first season in the nation's capital.

Due to his success, Ertz is expected to get interest from other teams in free agency. Pro Football Network writer Ben Rolfe believes that the Denver Broncos are a candidate for his services should he test the open market.

Washington Commanders tight end Zach Ertz (86) against the Arizona Cardinals
Sep 29, 2024; Glendale, Arizona, USA; Washington Commanders tight end Zach Ertz (86) against the Arizona Cardinals at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images / Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Ertz to Denver?

"Zach Ertz would fill the Broncos’ need for a veteran pass catcher. He would not fit the “joker” role, but he could still be a very valuable part of the offense. At 34 years of age, he is only likely to be looking for a short-term deal on a team that can challenge in the postseason, which is a box the Broncos tick," Rolfe writes.

"Ertz proved his value last season with 66 receptions for 654 yards and seven touchdowns in the regular season. He also played well in the postseason, providing a lot of the offense for the Washington Commanders against his former team. Ertz’s experience would help Nix and any young offensive talent that the Broncos draft this offseason."

While Ertz fits what the Broncos are trying to do, the Pro Bowl tight end has already expressed interest in returning to the Commanders, citing unfinished business after losing in the NFC Championship to the Philadelphia Eagles.

Jeremy Brener
JEREMY BRENER

