Commanders could make trades in NFL Draft to acquire more picks

The Washington Commanders only have a handful of picks going into the 2025 NFL Draft.

Washington Commanders general manager Adam Peters speaks during the NFL Scouting Combine at the Indiana Convention Center.
Washington Commanders general manager Adam Peters speaks during the NFL Scouting Combine at the Indiana Convention Center. / Kirby Lee-Imagn Images
The Washington Commanders have been extremely busy in the weeks leading up to the NFL Draft.

After making trades to acquire Marshon Lattimore, Deebo Samuel and Laremy Tunsil in recent months, the team is down to just a handful of picks going into the draft.

ESPN insider John Keim believes that could mean the Commanders would be willing to trade down to acquire more capital.

Commanders could add more picks

"The Commanders have only five picks, so they could try to trade down to accumulate more. General manager Adam Peters targeted players who were ready to play immediately in last year's draft, and I expect the same this year. Washington needs help along the defensive line, but running back might be an early play. Brian Robinson Jr. and Austin Ekeler are entering the last year of their contracts," Keim writes.

The NFL Draft is set for April 24-26 from Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wisconsin.

