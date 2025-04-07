Former Commanders GM's first-round NFL Draft pick signing w/ '25 opponent
In 2021, Washington Commanders general manager (GM) Adam Peters was an assistant GM with the San Francisco 49ers.
That year, and three years before Peters selected Jayden Daniels in the NFL Draft, the 49ers traded up to select North Dakota State quarterback Trey Lance.
Three years later, Lance had played just eight games for the 49ers and done enough to prove to them he wasn't the future of their franchise. As he then headed to the Dallas Cowboys, Peters went to Washington.
Peters has never said a bad word about Lance, and the two saw each other twice in the 2024 regular season as divisional rivals. Now, with the quarterback headed to a new home once again, the two will cross paths in 2025, once again.
"Lance, the No. 3 overall pick of the 2021 NFL Draft, has agreed to terms with the Los Angeles Chargers on a one-year contract worth up to $6.2 million," NFL Network Insider Mike Garafolo reported last week. "Lance fell from hopeful San Francisco 49ers franchise quarterback to Dallas Cowboys third-stringer and is now headed to the Bolts. He will join a QB room led by starter Justin Herbert, likely backup Taylor Heinicke and helmed by head coach Jim Harbaugh, who was also once the 49ers head coach -- though that was long before Lance's time."
The Chargers will host the Commanders in the 2025 regular season, though if they have their way, Lance won't see any playing time in that contest.
