What's Commanders' biggest need going into 2025 NFL Draft?
The Washington Commanders have made a lot of changes to the roster so far during this transformative offseason.
However, the Commanders are far from done as they move into next month's NFL Draft.
Bleacher Report writer Alex Ballentine believes that the team needs to target an edge rusher.
Commanders need a pass rusher
"The Commanders look like a team on the cusp of contending with a dynamic quarterback on a rookie contract and a coaching staff with a proven track record," Ballentine writes.
"They were appropriately aggressive in early free agency. Trading for Deebo Samuel and Laremy Tunsil gives them answers at two of their biggest needs.
"Edge-rusher is still an obvious need that hasn't been filled, but Dan Quinn's squad has done a lot of the things it needed to do to keep its upward trajectory."
The NFL Draft is set to take place from April 24-26 from Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wisconsin.
