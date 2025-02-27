Commanders' Dan Quinn on skill player needs: 'We want to attack!'
The Washington Commanders did something special in 2024, going from one of the worst teams in the league the year prior to one of the best.
Washington seemed to do everything right from a management standpoint and they will once again be tasked with putting together a roster that will help them contend for a Super Bowl in the 2025 season.
That all starts this week as the NFL Scouting Combine is fully underway before free agency opens in March and the NFL Draft in late April. With so many decisions to be made, Dan Quinn spoke to reporters during media availability at the combine on skill player needs on the offensive side of the ball.
"We want to attack, man. And so however we can find ways to go do that, we will. We ran the most no huddle snaps in the league. That's part of our edge. Not counting two-minute in that I'm saying," Quinn said. "So, finding guys that can attack, play in space, play with quickness, be violent in the cuts. Those are things at all the spots, running back, tight end, receivers that we want to do. And so, we're going to keep finding guys that fit that and can attack and be aggressive and that's what we'll do."
The Commanders' offense led by offensive coordinator Kliff Kingsbury and Jayden Daniels became one of the top units in the league. However, some issues showed themselves as the season progressed as the run game struggled, and outside of wide receiver Terry McLaurin Washington relied on wideout by committee especially once Noah Brown went down with injury.
They were able to get by with that, reaching the NFC Championship, but they likely will want to add to their skill positions to elevate the offense to even higher heights. Entering the second year with continuity will undoubtedly help in that aspect but getting even 1-2 skill players on offense in free agency, the NFL Draft, or even via trade would go a long way in reaching their goals.
