Top defensive tackle targets for Washington Commanders in 2025 NFL Draft
The annual NFL Combine is taking place this week in Indianapolis with the entire league converging on the predraft event. Players are finally hitting the field on Thursday as defensive linemen and linebackers prepare to work out and test in front of scouts.
This is an important day for the Washington Commanders with the franchise likely searching for help upfront during free agency and the draft. That need was further magnified after Washington granted veteran defensive tackle Jonathan Allen permission to seek a trade this offseason.
Allen has suited up for the franchise for all eight of his seasons at the professional level and is under contract through the conclusion of the 2025 season. Washington is slated to save $16.3 million in cap space if he's traded or released before June 1.
"You have to weigh in everything, and we looked at internally and, 'Okay, what decision do we want to make that we think is best for the team?' But also, you want to do what's best for that player," general manager Adam Peters said at the combine.
"So, those are tough conversations to have, but you always want to have him civilly and we have, and his agent's been really good with us and look forward to coming to a resolution," Peters added.
If the team parts ways with Allen, Washington would only have three defensive tackles on the roster for the upcoming season; Daron Payne, Johnny Newton, and Norell Pollard.
A potential addition could very well be uncovered over the next few days at the combine. Who are five defensive tackle targets the Commanders should be keeping an eye on?
Kenneth Grant, Michigan
Grant would likely be a pipe dream for the Commanders as he expected to go off the board before the team picks at No. 29. With that being said, he's a fun prospect to think about as he plays with plenty of physicality and effort. At 6-foot-3, 342 pounds, a solid showing at the combine could send his stock even higher.
This past season, the massive defender totaled 32 tackles, seven tackles for loss three sacks, two fumble recoveries, and five pass deflections while being named a third-team All-American. He earned back-to-back second-team All-Big Ten selections to conclude his college career.
"Grant is a massive defensive tackle with intriguing quickness and power. He’s very much a work in progress as a pass rusher. He flashes quick/violent hands to club/swim for wins, but far too often doesn’t have a plan and stalls out," NFL analyst Daniel Jeremiah wrote about Grant. "He hasn’t learned to harness his strength to bull rush and consistently collapse the pocket. That should be at the top of his agenda this coming season. He’s a very dominant run defender. He easily holds the point of attack, despite playing with a high pad level."
Derrick Harmon, Oregon
Harmon is a little bit more of a realistic option as he could very well still be available when Washington makes its first-round selection. With that being said, depending on how he does at the combine, he could rise out of the Commanders' range. Harmon's not necessarily elite in one aspect but he's solid all-around and a smart football player. He's got good size at 6-foot-5, 310 pounds.
After beginning his college career at Michigan State, Harmon had a breakout campaign at Oregon in 2024. He recorded 45 tackles, 11 tackles for loss, five sacks, two forced fumbles, two fumble recoveries, and four pass deflections. Harmon was named a second-team All-Big Ten selection for his performance.
"As a pass rusher, he has quick hands to knock away the punch of opposing linemen. He also has a club/rip move that helps him collect early wins," Jeremiah wrote about Harmon. "He flashes an occasional bull rush, but I’d like to see more of it because it’s effective. Against the run, he’s very aware and avoids getting displaced by down blocks."
Walter Nolen, Ole Miss
Nolen should still be around when the Commanders are on the clock and he's got an extremely high-ceiling. His pass-rushing numbers are encouraging and he goes on some very dominant stretches. With the right team, Nolen has a chance to be special if he can reach his potential.
That promise was on display during a career year at Ole Miss last season. The consensus All-American and first-team All-SEC selection totaled 48 tackles, 14 tackles for loss, 6.5 sacks, two fumble recoveries, and three pass deflections.
"As a pass rusher, he can really get off the ball with urgency and roll his hips to jolt blockers. He flashes a violent hump move and can redirect with ease. He needs to improve his vision and awareness, though," Jeremiah wrote about Nolen. "He wins a lot of battles but fails to win the war because of his inability to locate the ball. Against the run, he can generate negative plays for the offense by shooting gaps, but he gets caught and washed at times."
Joshua Farmer, Florida State
Farmer would be a solid day-two pick for the Commanders as his stock has been trending up since his performance at the Reese's Senior Bowl earlier this month. The way he developed his body from the beginning to the end of his college career was impressive but his performance was inconsistent from game to game last season. Though, it probably didn't help that he was playing on a team that went 2-10.
The 6-foot-3, 318-pound defensive tackle totaled 32 tackles, eight tackles for loss, and four sacks. He was named an All-ACC honorable mention in 2024. A good outing in Indianapolis would go a long way in shoring up where exactly Farmer fits in on draft boards.
"Farmer has outstanding bulk, length and strength for his position. Against the pass, he has a quick first step and push-the-pocket power," Jeremiah wrote about Farmer. "He can win early when slanting and he flashes the ability to stack moves together when his initial move is thwarted. Against the run, he faced double-teams quite a bit, but he can sink his weight and hold up fine."
Darius Alexander, Toledo
Alexander is another potential day-two selection worth watching this weekend. He's a bit older as a sixth-year senior but brings quality size (6-foot-4, 310 pounds) and athleticism to the table, even being included on Bruce Feldman's annual 'College Football Freaks' list. He's reportedly benched over 400 pounds, hit 20+ miles per hour on the GPS, and recorded a vertical jump of 30 inches.
During his final season at the college level, Alexander totaled a career-high 40 tackles, eight tackles for loss, 3.5 sacks, four pass deflections, and one interception that he returned 58 yards for a touchdown. Alexander was named second-team All-MAC for the campaign.
"As a pass rusher, he flashes an explosive shake/bull, with the quickness to redirect and cross the face of blockers," Jeremiah wrote about Alexander. He can get a little too high at times, which neutralizes his ability to create pocket push. He showed improvement and more polish at the Reese’s Senior Bowl. Against the run, he uses his length to stack and control blockers."
READ MORE: Commanders Martin Mayhew Retires after 26 years
Stick with CommanderGameday and the Locked On Commanders podcast for more FREE coverage of the Washington Commanders throughout the 2024 season.
More Washington Commanders News
• Alabama LB could be the ideal pick for the Commanders in the NFL Draft
• Did the Washington Commanders have the best 2024 rookie class?
• Could the Commanders be in play to land massive help on the offensive line in free agency?
• Commanders linked to future Hall of Fame linebacker in free agency