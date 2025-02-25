Commanders Insider Proposes Trade for Myles Garrett
The Washington Commanders’ unexpected run to the NFC Championship Game has reshaped their rebuild.
With Offensive Rookie of the Year Jayden Daniels under center, the Commanders have a two-year window before his contract extension impacts their cap flexibility.
This raises the question: Will GM Adam Peters make aggressive moves or continue a patient approach? One bold option could be trading for Cleveland Browns’ defensive star Myles Garrett.
READ MORE: College Football Playoffs standout could catch eye of Commanders at Scouting Combine
Ben Standig of The Athletic recently explored this scenario, stating, “The Commanders’ surprise run to the NFC Championship Game accelerates Washington’s rebuild timeline… Trading for Myles Garrett would significantly improve a limited defense while signing a free-agent wide receiver would give Daniels another playmaker.”
The Commanders defense remains a work in progress after being ranked 17th in the league this past season under head coach Dan Quinn and defensive coordinator Joe Whitt Jr. Garrett, an elite pass rusher who finished with 14 sacks this past season, could transform the defensive front alongside Jonathan Allen and Daron Payne. With significant salary cap space and valuable draft assets, the Commanders could make a move without crippling their future.
However, this move would contradict Peters’ patient roster-building philosophy. Trading high draft capital for Garrett might limit their ability to address other key needs, such as the offensive line or additional weapons for Daniels.
Ultimately, Peters must decide whether to seize this opportunity or stick to a long-term vision. Regardless, the Commanders have the flexibility to shape a competitive roster around their young quarterback.
READ MORE: Report says Commanders' NFC East Division rival selling minority stake in franchise
Stick with CommanderGameday and the Locked On Commanders podcast for more FREE coverage of the Washington Commanders throughout the 2024 season.
More Washington Commanders News
• Commanders star could become cap casualty this offseason
• Did the Washington Commanders have the best 2024 rookie class?
• Could the Commanders be in play to land massive help on the offensive line in free agency?
• Commanders linked to future Hall of Fame linebacker in free agency