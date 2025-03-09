Commanders land new offensive lineman in post-NFL Scouting Combine mock draft
Among the players working out for the Washington Commanders at the 2025 NFL Scouting Combine was Texas Longhorns' offensive lineman Kelvin Banks Jr.
While he was looking to showcase his physical abilities, Commanders' head coach Dan Quinn was also looking forward to finding out more about the man inside the helmet of all of the competitors.
If the mixture of athleticism and personality makes sense for Washington, and Banks is available when the team picks at No. 29 in the first round, then it is possible the lineman may have found his NFL home.
"The Washington Commanders could use more offensive line help, especially with Sam Cosmi suffering a severe knee injury in the playoffs," writes Marcus Mosher of 33rd Team in his post-NFL Scouting Combine mock draft. "Kelvin Banks might be a guard in the NFL, but he does have plenty of tackle experience and would fit well in Kliff Kingsbury’s offense."
The guard/tackle versatility with Banks makes sense as the Commanders seek out a temporary fill-in for Cosmi and a permanent starter elsewhere.
With right tackle Andrew Wylie also possessing guard versatility, it isn't outside the realm of possibility he moves inside to guard if Banks proves capable at tackle. From there, Washington would then need to figure out if the Longhorns' left tackle is better suited there or if second-year tackle Brandon Coleman retains his position from 2024.
