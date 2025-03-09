Commander Country

Commanders land new offensive lineman in post-NFL Scouting Combine mock draft

Texas Longhorns offensive lineman Kelvin Banks Jr. could be the new target for the Washington Commanders following the NFL Scouting Combine.

David Harrison

Longhorns football offensive lineman Kelvin Banks Jr. speaks to members of the press ahead of the 2023 football season on Monday, Aug. 28, 2023.
Longhorns football offensive lineman Kelvin Banks Jr. speaks to members of the press ahead of the 2023 football season on Monday, Aug. 28, 2023. / Mikala Compton/American-Statesman / USA TODAY NETWORK
Among the players working out for the Washington Commanders at the 2025 NFL Scouting Combine was Texas Longhorns' offensive lineman Kelvin Banks Jr.

While he was looking to showcase his physical abilities, Commanders' head coach Dan Quinn was also looking forward to finding out more about the man inside the helmet of all of the competitors.

If the mixture of athleticism and personality makes sense for Washington, and Banks is available when the team picks at No. 29 in the first round, then it is possible the lineman may have found his NFL home.

Longhorns football offensive lineman Kelvin Banks Jr.
Longhorns football offensive lineman Kelvin Banks Jr. / Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

"The Washington Commanders could use more offensive line help, especially with Sam Cosmi suffering a severe knee injury in the playoffs," writes Marcus Mosher of 33rd Team in his post-NFL Scouting Combine mock draft. "Kelvin Banks might be a guard in the NFL, but he does have plenty of tackle experience and would fit well in Kliff Kingsbury’s offense."

The guard/tackle versatility with Banks makes sense as the Commanders seek out a temporary fill-in for Cosmi and a permanent starter elsewhere.

With right tackle Andrew Wylie also possessing guard versatility, it isn't outside the realm of possibility he moves inside to guard if Banks proves capable at tackle. From there, Washington would then need to figure out if the Longhorns' left tackle is better suited there or if second-year tackle Brandon Coleman retains his position from 2024.

READ MORE: Commanders were only option for free agent LB Bobby Wagner

DAVID HARRISON

David Harrison has covered the NFL since 2015 as a digital content creator in both written and audio media. He is the host of Locked On Commanders and a graduate of the Walter Cronkite School of Journalism at Arizona State University. His previous career was as a Military Working Dog Handler for the United States Army. Contact David via email at david.w.harrison82@gmail.com or on Twitter @DHarrison82.

