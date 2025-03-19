Commander Country

Bears draw comparisons to Commanders, Jayden Daniels with Caleb Williams

Washington Commanders quarterback Jayden Daniels won the Rookie of the Year Award, and new Bears receiver Olamide Zaccheaus sees similarities in Caleb Williams.

Eric Hartline-Imagn Images
Washington Commanders quarterback Jayden Daniels ran away with the 2024 NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year Award after leading his team to a 12-win regular season and earning a trip to the NFC Championship Game.

While he wasn't the No. 1 overall pick in that year's NFL Draft, he proved to be the best quarterback entering the league last year, and has the Commanders set on a trajectory nobody expected them to be on one year ago.

Meanwhile, the No. 1 overall pick, Chicago Bears quarterback Caleb Williams came in 10th in Rookie of the Year voting and had to watch as the Hail Mary Daniels threw when Washington beat his also won the NFL's Moment of the Year Award.

Jeff Hanisch-Imagn Images

So, you could say the two quarterbacks had vastly different debut seasons. That doesn't mean Williams doesn't have talent and potential of course. In fact, newly signed Bears receiver–former Commanders' player–Olamide Zaccheaus told his new media group that he sees similarities in Daniels and his new quarterback.

"The biggest thing, I think, is just the mental aspect of it for any young quarterback, especially Caleb," Zaccheaus said, according to the team's official transcript. "He has all the talent that you need to be a top-tier quarterback in the league. A lot of it's just going to be the mental aspect of it and kind of just slowing the game down."

Chicago is hoping to slow things down by bringing in veterans like Zaccheaus and by bolstering its offensive line.

How impactful those moves–and the use of their upcoming NFL Draft picks–will be is still to be seen, of course. Washington will get a front-row seat to that show for at least one week when the Bears visit Daniels and his squad again, in 2025.

