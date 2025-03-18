NFL WR rankings: Where are Commanders after Deebo Samuel trade?
The Washington Commanders have made one of the offseason's biggest moves by acquiring wide receiver Deebo Samuel from the San Francisco 49ers in a trade for a fifth-round pick.
The move puts Samuel as the No. 2 receiver next to Terry McLaurin in the Commanders offense.
Bleacher Report writer Brent Sobleski ranked the wide receiver position groups across the league, and the Commanders came in at No. 6.
READ MORE: Commanders finalize trade for LT Laremy Tunsil, bring 'experience' to OL
Commanders among best WR rooms
"Washington's passing game no longer needs to fall entirely on the reliable shoulders of Terry McLaurin. Granted, the two-time Pro Bowler posted five straight 1,000-yard campaigns," Sobleski writes.
"But he'll now be helped by Deebo Samuel, who's an exceptional playmaker with the ball in his hands. Noah Brown is often overlooked, but he provides a big body and does a lot of the dirty work."
With Samuel joining Brown and McLaurin, the Commanders are hoping to return to the NFC Championship this season with a chance of advancing further.
READ MORE: Commanders' returning running back excited to 'build upon' 2024's success
Stick with CommanderGameday and the Locked On Commanders podcast for more FREE coverage of the Washington Commanders throughout the offseason.
More Washington Commanders News
• Commanders sign former Eagles, Steelers offensive lineman in free agency
• Commanders finalize trade for LT Laremy Tunsil, bring 'experience' to OL
• Feeling the 'love' brought RB Jeremy McNichols back to the Commanders
• Former Chicago Bears edge rusher signs $3 million deal with Commanders