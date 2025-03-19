Commanders make offensive free agent signing from Chargers
The Washington Commanders are going for it all in 2025 after coming just short of reaching their first Super Bowl in over 30 years, falling to their NFC East rivals the Philadelphia Eagles in the NFC Championship game.
Washington entered free agency with plenty of work to do and they have done that, bringing in replacements while upping their ceiling and floor along the way. The gap between the Commanders and Eagles was glaring before the start of the new league year but after the first week and a half, it is starting to look like they are nipping at the heels of their arch-rivals.
While splash moves such as trades for Deebo Samuel and Laremy Tunsil lead the way for the franchise as well as its fans, there is still much to be had regarding depth pieces as that allows for the floor of the franchise to be raised if you can get solid contributors that can step in when their number is called.
That is what leads us to one of the more recent signings by the Commanders as they have signed former Los Angeles Chargers tackle Foster Sarell to a one-year deal.
Sarell has spent the last three seasons with the Chargers since going undrafted out of Stanford but has dealt with numerous varying injuries throughout his career but has experience going up against some of the best pass rushers in the AFC.
Sarell can swing tackle spots along the offensive line, playing both the left and right side, but will likely find himself in a similar situation that he was in LA with the Commanders as a depth piece filling in behind starting right tackle Andrew Wylie.
The trenches are perhaps the most important aspect when examining whether a team will or can be successful, so making sure that that area is as solid as possible will go a long way in determining how far the Commanders can go in 2025 especially if an injury were to occur. While Sarell doesn't have much under his belt his size and length at 6'6" 322 pounds will undoubtedly be a welcome addition to the offensive line.
