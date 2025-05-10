New Commanders' rival needed a 'fresh start' says ex-GM
The Washington Commanders had a new wrench thrown into their plans to ascend to the top of the NFC East Division.
On paper, now that receiver George Pickens is in the mix, the Dallas Cowboys are significantly more dangerous than they were before the trade between the Commanders' rival and the Pittsburgh Steelers went down.
For most, the move was viewed as an unfortunate divorce between the Steelers' star receiver and that franchise, but Pickens' ex-general manager says the move wasn't made out of disappointment, but a need to start over. Unfortunately for Washington, that new start happened to come in the NFC East.
"I wouldn't use the word 'disappointment.' We had three years with George. We had some exciting times. The fresh start for both sides was the best thing," Steelers general manager Omar Khan said, according to Brian Batko of Post-Gazette Sports.
Batko added that the GM told him he wasn't sure where any type of training camp 'hold-in' would have gone if that happened.
Pickens is entering the final year of his rookie contract after entering the league as a second-round pick by Pittsburgh.
According to reports, neither Pickens or the Cowboys are planning on sitting down to talk about an extension and the receiver plans on playing his current contract out, proving his worth, and cashing in next offseason as an unrestricted free agent.
Pickens developed a reputation as one of the more volatile personalities in the NFL during his three years with the Steelers, and many took to social media predicted more than a small conflict happening between Pickens and Commanders cornerback Marshon Lattimore when the two face-off this coming season.
Lattimore is no stranger to heated battles with receivers. He and Tampa Bay Buccaneers star Mike Evans developed quite a reputation for their fights over the years, and in 2024 the star corner locked horns with Philadelphia Eagles star A.J. Brown.
We'll find out when Pickens and Lattimore will face-off for the first time as NFC East rivals next week when the NFL releases the 2025 schedule.
