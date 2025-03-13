Commanders re-sign potential Jayden Daniels weapon in free agency
The Washington Commanders are getting another weapon for quarterback Jayden Daniels.
According to ESPN insider Adam Schefter, the Commanders are re-signing wide receiver K.J. Osborn on a one-year deal.
Osborn back with Commanders
Osborn, who turns 28 in June, was claimed off waivers by the Commanders back in December. However, he didn't record any stats for Washington at the end of the regular season or playoffs.
The Commanders clearly like what Osborn brings to the table, so a full offseason with him in the mix could lead to more work next season.
Osborn was a fifth-round pick out of Miami in the 2020 NFL Draft and he spent the first four seasons of his career with the Minnesota Vikings. He had 15 touchdowns in his final three years with the Vikings before joining the New England Patriots, where success was harder to come by.
In seven games with the Pats, Osborn managed to catch just seven passes for 57 yards and a touchdown.
Now, Osborn hopes to bounce back and break out again with the Commanders.
