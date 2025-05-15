Commanders may have found a future starter in this undrafted rookie
The Washington Commanders made some significant moves on the offensive line.
For starters, trading for Houston Texans' Pro Bowler Laremy Tunsil promises to bolster the Commanders' left tackle position protecting quarterback Jayden Daniels' blindside better than they did last season with then rookie Brandon Coleman.
Meanwhile, Coleman was anticipated to make a move to right tackle, at least until Josh Conerly Jr. became the team's first round pick in the NFL Draft. Now, the only thing we know for sure is that the offensive line in Washington is going to look different than last year's, and there may be a surprise name making some noise once training camp gets started this summer.
In a watch list of all 32 NFL team's undrafted free agents, Pro Football Focus isolated NC State offensvie lineman Timothy McKay as the Commanders' player worth keeping an eye on.
"Sam Cosmi’s late-season ACL tear leaves snaps up for grabs at right guard, at least for part of the 2025 season. First-round rookie Josh Conerly Jr. could slot in there in the interim, or Washington may look elsewhere to fill the gap," says PFF.
"McKay played 726 snaps at right guard in 2024 and earned a career-high 70.5 PFF overall grade. He got better as the season progressed, allowing no sacks or quarterback hits in his final five games."
