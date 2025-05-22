Former Commanders' OL reveals defensive position he'd like to try
The Washington Commanders have plenty of players on the roster, but they also have a wide spread of personalities on it.
An unfortunate side of the business is that some of those personalities will not stick around with the Commanders as long as we'd like, as is the case with offensive tackle Alex Akingbulu.
Akingbulu was having a strong training camp last summer for Washington when an injury derailed his season and ultimately led to his release with an injury settlement. Now playing for the UFL's Arlington Renegades, the offensive tackle took a moment on Instagram to answer some questions, allowing us to catch up with him. His answers included revealing the position he'd most like to play, outside of his current one.
"I'm not going to lie, I've always wanted to be a (defensive end). I'm not going to lie, which is wild, because I block them for a living, but I never got to play a different position. My whole football career, I've always been a offensive tackle forever, but the way those d-ends get after it, long, lengthy guys and just the sack celebrations and stuff like that, to be able to get sacks and honestly, you get five sacks in the league and you make a living off of that alone. So I would definitely say d-end is definitely the position I would would've loved to play for sure."
The backdrop of the Q&A session is a recording studio, which, if you know Akingbulu, is no surprise. Before, during, and now after his time with the Commanders, the offensive tackle is also part of a talented musical trio that calls itself YDN.
YDN, which stands for Young Determined Nigerians, is a popular Afrobeat group. Some of the most popular tracks include songs titled Cruise, Dayon Mo, and Bouncer.
"I just love being in the studio, creating new sounds. It kind of gives me the same satisfaction of playing football as well, just knowing you have passion in something and creating something from scratch," Akingbulu says.
To hear the full Q&A head over to Akingbulu's Instagram page.
