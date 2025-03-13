Commander Country

Commanders $15 million starter listed as top free agent available

The Washington Commanders still have one of their top performers floating in free agency.

Jeremy Brener

Jan 18, 2025; Detroit, Michigan, USA; Washington Commanders linebacker Dante Fowler Jr. (6) celebrates a recovered fumble with defensive tackle Jonathan Allen (93) during the first quarter against Detroit Lions in a 2025 NFC divisional round game at Ford Field. Mandatory Credit: Lon Horwedel-Imagn Images
The Washington Commanders are making moves in free agency, but one top-tier player for the team is still looking for a new home.

NFL.com writer Gregg Rosenthal listed pass rusher Dante Fowler Jr. as one of the best free agents available in the league.

Dante Fowler Jr
Nov 14, 2024; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Washington Commanders linebacker Dante Fowler Jr. (6) against the Philadelphia Eagles at Lincoln Financial Field. Mandatory Credit: Eric Hartline-Imagn Images / Eric Hartline-Imagn Images

Fowler among best available

"Once thought of as a disappointing top-10 pick, Fowler has followed the Leonard Floyd career path, becoming a useful edge starter for hire. Guys like Fowler wind up outplaying a lot of first-round rookies for a reasonable price," Rosenthal writes.

Fowler had a breakout year for the Commanders in his first season in the nation's capital. He recorded 10.5 sacks, which marks the second-highest total of his career.

Washington could bring him back, especially considering the fact that the team hasn't signed his replacement yet, but Fowler still remains without a team.

Now that the new league year has officially started, a team can bring him on soon.

Published
JEREMY BRENER

Jeremy Brener is an editor, writer and social media manager for several On SI sites. His work has also been featured in 247 Sports and SB Nation as a writer and podcaster. Brener grew up in Houston, going to Astros, Rockets and Texans games as a kid and resides in Central Florida. He graduated from the University of Central Florida with a Bachelor's degree in Broadcast Journalism minoring in Sport Business Management. Brener can be followed on Twitter @JeremyBrener. For more inquiries, please email jeremybrenerchs@gmail.com.

