Commanders $15 million starter listed as top free agent available
The Washington Commanders are making moves in free agency, but one top-tier player for the team is still looking for a new home.
NFL.com writer Gregg Rosenthal listed pass rusher Dante Fowler Jr. as one of the best free agents available in the league.
READ MORE: Are the Commanders winners or losers so far in free agency?
Fowler among best available
"Once thought of as a disappointing top-10 pick, Fowler has followed the Leonard Floyd career path, becoming a useful edge starter for hire. Guys like Fowler wind up outplaying a lot of first-round rookies for a reasonable price," Rosenthal writes.
Fowler had a breakout year for the Commanders in his first season in the nation's capital. He recorded 10.5 sacks, which marks the second-highest total of his career.
Washington could bring him back, especially considering the fact that the team hasn't signed his replacement yet, but Fowler still remains without a team.
Now that the new league year has officially started, a team can bring him on soon.
READ MORE: Zach Ertz says re-signing with the Commanders was a 60-second decision
Stick with CommanderGameday and the Locked On Commanders podcast for more FREE coverage of the Washington Commanders throughout the 2024 season.
More Washington Commanders News
• Commanders lose starting safety to $18 million deal with Raiders
• Washington Commanders bringing back veteran running back on one-year deal
• Promising WR leaves Commanders, agrees to $10 million deal with AFC team
• Washington Commanders make blockbuster trade with Houston Texans for Pro Bowl OT