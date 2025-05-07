Commanders' owner receives major praise from one NFL insider
When the Washington Commanders were sold in 2023, many fans had high expectations for a franchise that had been culturally decimated. For years, the Commanders' fan base was subjected to average teams on the field, coupled with off-field issues and scandals within the organization under the watch of Dan Snyder.
When Managing Partner Josh Harris and his group purchased the team, he set out on a goal to turn this franchise around and make them a household name. The team is not off to a bad start. In 2024, the Commanders went from 4-13 to 12-5 having one of the greatest turnaround seasons in recent memory,
NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport recently praised the Commanders' owner for the cultural and organizational turnaround taking place in D.C. since he has arrived.
“When Josh Harris bought the Commanders, he wanted to rebuild the organization—and he’s done that,” Rapoport said.
While much attention has been paid to the Commanders’ on-field moves, Rapoport also pointed to one specific event that signals a new era of relevance
“The draft being in Washington D.C. is gonna be pretty cool,” he said. The league’s decision to host the NFL Draft in the nation’s capital in 2027 is a clear sign of confidence in the Commanders’ revitalized brand under Harris.
It's a new era now in the nation's capital, with the new ownership group watching from above as QB Jayden Daniels and head coach Dan Quinn deliver win after win on the field. The future is incredibly bright in Washington.
