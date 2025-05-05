Commanders UDFA OL has chance to make 53-man roster
The Washington Commanders only made five picks during the 2025 NFL Draft.
They selected Oregon offensive tackle Josh Conerly Jr., Ole Miss cornerback Trey Amos, Virginia Tech wide receiver Jaylin Lane, UCLA linebacker Kain Medrano and Arizona running back Jacory Croskey-Merritt.
This means that the team has a number of undrafted free agents that can join the team and have an impact, and that includes NC State offensive lineman Timothy McKay.
The Commanders are trying to make some upgrades on the offensive line, and McKay could represent that. Bleacher Report writer Brent Sobleski named McKay as a player that could make the 53-man roster as an undrafted free agent.
McKay could make roster
"As seen throughout this piece, the NFL is always searching for quality offensive linemen, hence why a quarter of the list is dominated by blockers," Sobleski wrote.
"The Washington Commanders are one those teams that needed to overhaul a portion of their front five this offseason. The front office traded for Laremy Tunsil before drafting Oregon's Josh Conerly Jr. with this year's 29th overall pick. The interior didn't initially receive much help. As a result, Washington was hot and heavy after North Carolina State's Timothy McKay in undrafted free agency. McKay converted from right tackle to right guard, where he excelled. Trent Scott, Nate Herbig and Chris Paul aren't signed beyond this season. If a young and talented undrafted free agent impresses, he could easily supplant any of them."
McKay will have his first chance to prove himself to the team during the rookie minicamp, which starts on Friday at the team's facility.
