Predicting the Commanders’ primetime games in the 2025 season
The Washington Commanders are coming off their best season in over three decades, and with a challenging 2025 slate, their return to the national spotlight seems inevitable.
The Commanders, led by quarterback Jayden Daniels, finished 12-5 in 2024 and proved they can hang with the NFL’s elite.
Washington now faces a schedule loaded with playoff teams, headline-worthy matchups, and young quarterback duels — all the ingredients for a heavy primetime presence this fall. The dates and times for the Commanders' 2025 season will be decided later. Here's a full look at the Commanders' 2025 opponents.
Here are five games that could land under the lights in 2025:
1. Kansas City Chiefs (Away) – Sunday Night Football
Prediction: NBC Sunday Night Football, Week 4
The Washington Commanders traveling to Arrowhead to face Patrick Mahomes is a natural primetime showcase. The Commanders’ rising star Jayden Daniels squaring off against the NFL’s gold standard is the kind of quarterback matchup NBC craves. Washington’s playoff status and the Chiefs’ dynasty credentials make this a top SNF candidate.
2. Dallas Cowboys (Home) – Monday Night Football
Prediction: ESPN Monday Night Football, Week 12
A primetime clash between NFC East rivals always draws attention, and the Washington Commanders hosting the Cowboys in a packed Northwest Stadium is TV gold. The Commanders are no longer the underdogs in this rivalry — they’re contenders. Washington could use this Monday night stage to announce themselves as the division’s new powerhouse.
3. Green Bay Packers (Away) – Thursday Night Football
Prediction: Amazon Prime Thursday Night Football, Week 9
The Washington Commanders heading to Lambeau Field for a showdown with Jordan Love and the Packers is tailor-made for Thursday night. The Commanders and Packers are two teams on the rise, each powered by young quarterbacks. Washington will have a chance to prove it can win tough games on the road in primetime.
4. Detroit Lions (Home) – Monday Night Football or Saturday Showcase
Prediction: ESPN or ABC, Week 15
In a rematch of the 2025 NFL Divisional round playoffs matchup, The Washington Commanders hosting the Lions in a late-season playoff preview would be a compelling primetime choice. The Commanders will face a physical, high-powered Detroit offense led by Jared Goff. Washington's defense will have to rise to the occasion in a game that could have significant playoff implications in the NFC.
5. Philadelphia Eagles (Away) – Flexible SNF or MNF Candidate
Prediction: NBC Sunday Night Football (Flex Eligible), Week 17
The Washington Commanders finishing their season in Philadelphia could end up being a flexed primetime thriller. The Commanders and Eagles both have playoff expectations, and this division rivalry could come down to a postseason berth or seeding. They played each other in the NFC championship game last year, where the Eagles came out on top 55-23. Washington hasn’t shied away from the moment, and this could be the final test of their regular-season mettle.
The National Football League announced that the 2024 NFL Schedule will be released on Wednesday, May 15. Commanders fans should tune in to see how many primetime games they will receive.
