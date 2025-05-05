Commanders veteran CB, former first round pick named cut candidate
The Washington Commanders might have to make some changes this offseason when it comes to some veterans on the roster.
Pro Football Network writer Sterling Xie believes that the team may end up saying goodbye to former first-round pick and cornerback Noah Igbinoghene.
Could Igbinoghene be on the move?
"The Washington Commanders only made five draft picks, with three of them going on offense. However, they did add Ole Miss cornerback Trey Amos in the second round. A feisty man cornerback, Amos mostly played on the perimeter in college and should slot in there opposite Marshon Lattimore. That would allow second-year pro Mike Sainristil to shift back into the slot, where he mostly played at Michigan," Xie wrote.
"Of course, that means veteran cornerback Noah Igbinoghene could get squeezed out of a job. The former Dolphins first-rounder found his footing last year, playing more defensive snaps (774) than he did his first four seasons combined (593). He spent 71% of those snaps in the slot, allowing just 5.6 yards per target in that role.
"Because of how he performed, it’s no lock Igbinoghene is a goner. Still, it’ll be tough for him to beat out a pair of recent second-round picks, which could leave him as a decent trade asset for Washington. Given his pedigree and promising 2024 performance, Igbinoghene would be a sneaky trade target for teams needing help in the slot."
Igbinoghene will have to earn his spot in a crowded cornerback room with a strong performance in OTA's and training camp this summer.
