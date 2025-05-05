Commanders rival Cowboys could land 5-time Pro Bowl WR
The Washington Commanders have a tough division in the NFC East, and it could get a little more challenging.
Pro Football Focus writer Ryan Smith has linked five-time Pro Bowl wide receiver Amari Cooper to re-sign with the Dallas Cowboys this offseason.
READ MORE: Commanders draft pairing viewed as 'favorite' and 'sleeper' in '25 class
Cooper back to the Cowboys?
"The Cowboys put together one of the best 2025 NFL Draft classes as one of three teams (Cardinals and Panthers) to earn an A+ grade, landing multiple impact players and getting tremendous value compared to the PFF big board. Dallas’ best picks came on Day 2 in the form of Donovan Ezeiruaku (44th overall, 17th on PFF big board) and cornerback Shavon Revel (76th overall, 44th on the big board)," Smith wrote.
"For as good as their draft was, the Cowboys did not address the wide receiver position, which is incredibly thin behind All-Pro CeeDee Lamb. Jalen Tolbert (60.7 PFF overall grade) and the recently acquired Jonathan Mingo (46.8) sit atop the depth chart, but neither strikes fear into opposing defenses as second or third options in the passing game.
"Cooper spent last season with the Browns and Bills but had a down year by his standards, dropping his most passes in a season (eight) since 2017. There is enough upside to take a chance on the soon-to-be 31-year-old, as he’s earned a PFF receiving grade of 70.0 or higher eight times in his 10-year career.
"The best years of Cooper’s NFL career came in a previous stint with the Cowboys from 2018-2021. He earned a career-high 84.2 PFF overall grade in 2019, good for ninth best among 122 qualifying wide receivers that season."
Cooper is still looking for a new home, but sometimes it could be an old stomping grounds that make sense for a return.
READ MORE: Commanders add 1,000-yard receiver to roster following NFL Draft
Stick with CommanderGameday and the Locked On Commanders podcast for more FREE coverage of the Washington Commanders throughout the 2025 offseason.
More Washington Commanders News
• WATCH: Washington D.C. Mayor releases hype video for Commanders new stadium deal
• Commanders starter undergoes surgery ahead of 2025 season
• Could Commanders host Super Bowl? New stadium 'dramatically' increases odds
• Commanders linked to signing two-time Super Bowl champ in free agency