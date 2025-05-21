Commanders predicted to eclipse key season projection
The Washington Commanders entered 2024 with a 7.5 over/under line on their win/loss projections and topped that mark easily by winning 12 regular-season games in their first year under head coach Dan Quinn.
In their second trip around the NFL sun, the expectations surrounding the Commanders are a bit higher, with the line drawn at 9.5 wins in 2025.
Despite the higher projection and the tougher schedule compared to last season, Washington is still projected to go over that total and win at least 10 games, according to Sports Illustrated's Gilberto Manzano.
"This could be a tough bet to hit because of the Commanders’ difficult schedule, but there’s no denying this team got better after the surprising trip to the NFC championship game. Jayden Daniels will get to throw to Deebo Samuel and his blindside will be protected by Laremy Tunsil. The defense could use another pass rusher, but the secondary should be better this season, especially with Marshon Lattimore getting a full offseason in Washington," says Manzano.
Playing a second-place schedule on top of facing the NFC North and AFC West, the Commanders have no shortage of good teams on their schedule. In fact, nearly half of their opponents this year were in the playoffs last season, and over half had winning records.
Even the teams that had losing records last season, like the Las Vegas Raiders, are expected to be much better in 2025 than they were in 2024, further complicating things for Washington.
Still, looking at what the team did last season, the improvements they've made this year, and the fact that the team didn't have their coaching staff raided this offseason lends credibility to the thought that while the competition might have gotten better, the Commanders have as well.
