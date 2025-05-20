Deebo Samuel gets stamp of approval from former Commanders star
The Washington Commanders made a major trade this offseason by adding wide receiver Deebo Samuel to their growing arsenal of offensive weapons.
One former Commander star sees Samuel's addition as a perfect fit for the team heading into next season.
Former Washington star wideout Pierre Garçon, during an appearance on the Up and Adams show, praised the move as something that felt destined to happen.
“Deebo is a similar player to me and Kyle Shanahan loves that,” Garçon said. “And (General Manager) Adam Peters is from San Francisco. So we were all in there together. So, you know, it was fate that kind of brought us all together and back to D.C. and we're happy to have Deebo in D.C. to help Jayden Daniels and, you know, our offense get to the Super Bowl.”
Garçon played a good role in Washington during his five seasons with the franchise, hauling in 376 catches for 4,549 yards and 22 touchdowns across 74 games. His style of play made him a fan favorite, and he also spent time with the 49ers, where he crossed paths with both Peters and Shanahan.
Now, with Samuel joining the Commanders, Garçon believes the ties between past and present run deeper than coincidence. For Washington, the move gives the offense versatility and experience led by second-year quarterback Jayden Daniels, who is looking to build upon his breakout rookie season.
The addition of Samuel could be a turning point for Washington to go from a legitimate contender to the Super Bowl.
