Commanders' journeyman quarterback embracing his NFL story

Life is funny in a lot of ways, including in that there are NFL players like Washington Commanders quarterback Josh Johnson who will be mocked for being a journeyman by some who never got close to starting a game at the highest level, let alone winning even one.
Some players hear the noise around their careers and let it get to them. For the Commanders' newest quarterback addition, he doesn't let his story bother him, because he knows how blessed he's been to have one at all.
He talked about that much in his first press conference since returning to Washington on Friday.
"I feel like with everything you go through in life, you've got two ways to look at it. You could look at it from a light side or a dark side, and I always choose the light side. For me, I'm grateful first and foremost (and the) first thing I do is make sure my heart is focused on gratitude and just being able to still be able to play this game that I grew up dreaming to be able to play at the highest level. So I still had the opportunity to do that. ...It's about just being more comfortable with going through that process of getting acclimated, getting to know everyone in the building, getting on the same page as quickly as possible, and just following that routine that now I've had a lot of practice throughout my career," Johnson said.
"As a competitor, obviously when you come into the NFL, you want to make it work in your first opportunity, but we all have different paths, and this is the path that the good Lord has blessed me with," Johnson continued. "My story, I embrace it because this is the one that I've been given, and a lot of people dream to have these opportunities. Some people just want to work out and I actually get the opportunity to get in and compete and continue to make a name for myself in this business. I focus more on that."
