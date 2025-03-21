New Commanders receiver Deebo Samuel ready to team up with Terry McLaurin
The Washington Commanders have taken their mission of supplementing a young core of talent through savvy trades and free-agent signings this offseason.
One of those trades involved sending a 2025 fifth round pick in the NFL Draft to the San Francisco 49ers in order to bring receiver Deebo Samuel to the Commanders to join forces with receiver Terry McLaurin and quarterback Jayden Daniels.
Speaking to local media for the first time since arriving to Washington, Samuel expressed his excitement to be joining forces with McLaurin while rebuffing the thought some have that he may be past his prime.
"I'm ready to come in here and work right alongside of Terry," Samuel said. "We got drafted together...he's been playing at a high level for the past six years–we're going on seven–so they kind of consider us old, but I don't consider us old. I think these young legs (are) still moving (and) his body's still working pretty well."
McLaurin is coming off his second Pro Bowl selection and fifth-straight 1,000 yard season for the Commanders while Samuel's 806 yards of offense in 2024 was the second-fewest in his career thus far.
Having another talented receiver such as McLaurin and an offense navigated by Daniels is very likely to help Samuel revive his career and quite possibly achieve something he never did while with the 49ers. That should be something all Commanders fans can get excited about.
