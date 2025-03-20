Lions seek major rule change after Commanders ended Super Bowl dreams
The Washington Commanders shocked many people last season — not just with their 12-5 record, but with one of the biggest upsets of the year — ending the season of the NFC North's top team, which is now pushing for a major rule change.
The Detroit Lions had a monumental season and were even predicted to reach the Super Bowl — until the Commanders marched into Ford Field for the Divisional Round and crushed their hopes with a 45-31 defeat. Washington advanced to the NFC Championship Game, where they ultimately fell to the eventual Super Bowl champions, the Philadelphia Eagles.
Now, the Lions are proposing a rule change that could change how the postseason playoff seeding is done. Instead of its current rule, the proposal would seed playoff teams based on regular-season record, regardless of whether a team secured a division title or earned a wild card spot, according to NFL Network's Mike Garafolo.
Under the current playoff seeding, the four division winners automatically earn the top four seeds, with the remaining three spots going to the next best teams by record. That's how the Rams, who won the NFC West with a 10-7 record, secured the No. 4 seed — even though the Commanders finished 12-5. That pushed Washington down to the No. 6 seed despite having a better record, forcing them into an early matchup with the Lions instead of the Lions facing a lower-seeded opponent.
Had the Lions' proposal been in effect last season, the Commanders would have earned a higher seed and hosted the Green Bay Packers in the Divisional Round.
While it's just a proposal for now, it would change postseason matchups — and we could thank the Commanders for that.
