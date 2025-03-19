Veteran LB re-signs with Commanders, credits team culture for easy decision
Veteran linebacker Nick Bellore is set to stay with the Washington Commanders after signing a two-year deal with the franchise. For Bellore, the decision was easy.
“For me, I think as a lot of guys have said, signing back, it was a no brainer,” the Commanders vet said. “Just first and foremost, it was the most fun year I’ve ever had playing."
A fun year it was for Washington. The Commanders finished with a 12-5 record –- their best since 1991 –- and made their first NFC Championship appearance since 1992. Their season was also marked with highlights like the miracle Hail Mary connection between rookie quarterback Jayden Daniels and Noah Brown, a moment etched forever in the NFL history books.
READ MORE: Details revealed as Commanders star Deebo Samuel gets new contract
The Commanders’ success can be attributed to the changes made in Washington, from the new coaching staff and front office to standout players like Jayden Daniels, Terry McLaurin, and Bobby Wagner. That change in the team's culture played a role in Bellore's decision to return “I’ve seen a lot of seasons come and go and basically the culture here, the coaches, players from top down. It’s a great place to stay.”
Bellore’s return further shows the growing reputation of the Commanders as a desirable destination for players. Under head coach Dan Quinn, the team has built a strong brotherhood-driven environment that players like Bellore would want to be a part of.
“I think it’s a destination that guys want to come to now from all over the league,” Bellore said. I enjoyed my time and how they treated me here, and I couldn’t ask for a better place.”
Bellore initially signed with the Washington Commanders in 2024. The 14-year vet, two-time Pro Bowl special teams selection played in 16 regular season games and all three of the Commanders playoff contests, recording 24 tackles in those appearances.
READ MORE: Bears draw comparisons to Commanders, Jayden Daniels with Caleb Williams
Stick with CommanderGameday and the Locked On Commanders podcast for more FREE coverage of the Washington Commanders throughout the 2025 offseason.
More Washington Commanders News
• Commanders trending up after big free agency spending
• Commanders OL compares Jayden Daniels to Texans star C.J. Stroud
• Commanders predicted to pick former FSU standout in first round of NFL draft
• NFL WR rankings: Where are Commanders after Deebo Samuel trade?