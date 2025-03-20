Should the Commanders consider trading running back Brian Robinson Jr.?
Washington Commanders general manager Adam Peters has surprised some with the amount of trading he's already done this offseason.
It isn't that the amount of trades–two–has been massive, but the amount of draft capital tied to the Commanders' moves has been what has stood out to those who believe 'build through the draft' equates to keeping every pick possible.
Acquiring left tackle Laremy Tunsil and receiver Deebo Samuel, Peters has agreed to send out five of his picks to get the two players and one selection back. Washington has, according to Pro Football Focus' assessment, at least one other trade it could make, and this one would likely bring back some of those picks.
"The Commanders’ offseason has centered on upgrading the pieces around Jayden Daniels. In that sense, it might seem paradoxical to trade (running back Brian) Robinson, but there would be good reasons to do so," says PFF.
"His PFF rushing grade has declined in all three seasons, and his 34 missed tackles forced in 2024 tied for 27th out of 31 qualified rushers. With Robinson only under contract for one more year and this draft class being rich at the position, trading him in favor of a rookie would be plausible."
Robinson has had arguably the most up-and-down career of any player in recent memory, dating back to his quickly climbing the depth chart as a third-round rookie to being shot in a robbery attempt that cost him the first quarter of his debut season, all the way up to 2024 where the back was one of the most effective in the league until a series of right leg injuries and other factors derailed what started out as a career year.
In several ways it was still a career year for Robinson, just not the breakout season some thought was coming.
With one year left on his contract, the running back position has been a popular one in mock drafts and water cooler discussions surrounding the future in Washington. The Commanders even reportedly held a formal meeting with Boise State's Ashton Jeanty during the 2025 NFL Scouting Combine, fueling rumors that the team is at least interested in spending capital on the position and doing it early if the right man is available.
Could Washington trade Robinson for draft capital, or perhaps in a move up the board to draft Jeanty or another back? Sure, it could happen. Peters has already shown he's willing to deal if the right parameters are met. Our bet, however, would be that Robinson is in burgundy and gold for at least one more season.
