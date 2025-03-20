Why the Commanders should call Chargers about first-round guard
The Washington Commanders are no stranger to first round picks not panning out, unfortunately.
That doesn't seem to be an issue for the most recent player selected on Day 1 by the Commanders, but even with quarterback Jayden Daniels hitting the ground running in year one, the truth remains that most first-round picks don't actually become the great franchise cornerstones they're projected to be when selected.
Sometimes, those players move on to become key contributors elsewhere. In the case of Los Angeles Chargers guard Zion Johnson, that somewhere else could be Washington if general manager Adam Peters and his staff see potential enough to make a trade for the 2022 first-round pick.
Of course, an additional question worth asking is whether or not the Chargers would be interested in moving Johnson. Pro Football Focus believes there's more than enough reason to believe he could be available, identifying Johnson as the team's best trade asset on the roster.
Los Angeles signed guard Mekhi Becton and center Andre James in free agency, while Bradley Bozeman and Trey Pipkins are each back in the fold," PFF says to support the theory Johnson could be made available. "Johnson’s 62.5 PFF overall grade leads Chargers guards since 2023, but his fifth-year option will probably get declined — and a trade may ensue.
Johnson–who turned 25 last November–is entering his fourth season, meaning the Chargers have until just after the draft to decide whether or not to exercise his fifth-year option as a first-round pick.
In his three NFL seasons, Johnson has played over 1,000 offensive snaps in each and started a total of 49 out of a possible 51 regular season games playing right and left guard in Los Angeles.
According to PFF, Johnson's run blocking dipped in 2023–his first year at left guard–but climbed back up to an acceptable 63.5 in 2024. His pass-blocking marks have gotten better each year he's been in the league.
Another PFF column also predicts Johnson's fifth-year option will be declined, saying, "Even after switching from right to left guard, Johnson has played at a mediocre level since joining the Chargers... General manager Joe Hortiz has done significant work to overhaul Los Angeles’ offensive line since arriving."
The column indicates that the guard's starting job is far from guaranteed, given the presence of Bozeman and a clear indication the Chargers are looking to upgrade their line.
Washington has also taken strides to upgrade its line in 2025, and bringing in a low-cost contender for snaps in its interior offensive line could either revive Johnson's career or help to push those looking to keep him from taking their job.
According to Spotrac, trading for Johnson would cost the Commanders less than $3 million against the 2025 salary cap, and if his fifth-year option does, in fact, get declined, history says the trade cost would not be prohibitive.
Los Angeles has until May 1st to exercise or decline Johnson's fifth-year option.
