Commanders $68 million star among top 2026 free agents
Washington Commanders wide receiver Terry McLaurin is approaching a contract year for the team.
The Athletic's Daniel Popper listed McLaurin at No. 8 in his 2026 free agent rankings.
McLaurin among top 2026 free agents
"McLaurin has been a highly productive receiver throughout his career, even as Washington toiled in quarterback purgatory for half a decade. In 2024, McLaurin was paired with an exciting quarterback of the future in Jayden Daniels," Popper writes.
"And he was a super-efficient No. 1 receiver on a surprise Commanders team that made a run to the NFC Championship Game. Among 35 receivers with at least 100 targets in 2024, McLaurin ranked second in EPA per target, trailing only the Lions’ Amon-Ra St. Brown. McLaurin has gone over 1,000 yards in five straight seasons. He is on the final year of a three-year extension he signed in 2022."
McLaurin could look to sign that extension before the Commanders hit training camp this July.
