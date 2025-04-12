Commander Country

Commanders $68 million star among top 2026 free agents

The Washington Commanders have to re-sign one of their best players going into the upcoming season.

Washington Commanders star Terry McLaurin reacts after catching a touchdown against Tampa Bay Buccaneers safety Josh Hayes.
Washington Commanders star Terry McLaurin reacts after catching a touchdown against Tampa Bay Buccaneers safety Josh Hayes. / Kim Klement Neitzel-Imagn Images
Washington Commanders wide receiver Terry McLaurin is approaching a contract year for the team.

The Athletic's Daniel Popper listed McLaurin at No. 8 in his 2026 free agent rankings.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers cornerback Zyon McCollum breaks up a pass for Washington Commanders wide receiver Terry McLaurin.
Tampa Bay Buccaneers cornerback Zyon McCollum breaks up a pass for Washington Commanders wide receiver Terry McLaurin. / Kim Klement Neitzel-Imagn Images

McLaurin among top 2026 free agents

"McLaurin has been a highly productive receiver throughout his career, even as Washington toiled in quarterback purgatory for half a decade. In 2024, McLaurin was paired with an exciting quarterback of the future in Jayden Daniels," Popper writes.

"And he was a super-efficient No. 1 receiver on a surprise Commanders team that made a run to the NFC Championship Game. Among 35 receivers with at least 100 targets in 2024, McLaurin ranked second in EPA per target, trailing only the Lions’ Amon-Ra St. Brown. McLaurin has gone over 1,000 yards in five straight seasons. He is on the final year of a three-year extension he signed in 2022."

McLaurin could look to sign that extension before the Commanders hit training camp this July.

JEREMY BRENER

Jeremy Brener is an editor, writer and social media manager for several On SI sites. His work has also been featured in 247 Sports and SB Nation as a writer and podcaster. Brener grew up in Houston, going to Astros, Rockets and Texans games as a kid and resides in Central Florida. He graduated from the University of Central Florida with a Bachelor's degree in Broadcast Journalism minoring in Sport Business Management. Brener can be followed on Twitter @JeremyBrener. For more inquiries, please email jeremybrenerchs@gmail.com.

