Commanders, Terry McLaurin will need to negotiate contract extension soon
The Washington Commanders have a big decision to make soon in regards to Terry McLaurin's potential contract extension.
NFL.com columnist Jeffri Chadiha believes that the Commanders will need to pay up if they want to keep McLaurin.
McLaurin due for massive payday
"McLaurin finished 2024 with 82 receptions, 1,096 yards and a career-high 13 touchdowns, helping Daniels claim Offensive Rookie of the Year honors," Chadiha writes.
"He also appears to be a stand-up guy who brings valuable leadership to a team that went from being a bottom-feeder to playing in the NFC Championship Game. Even though McLaurin turns 30 in September, he's still a productive player at a position where top-end talent is paid between $30 million to $40 million annually. The Commanders have cap space, and they've been spending plenty lately. McLaurin shouldn't be paid at the top of the market, given his age, but he certainly deserves a hefty bump from his current annual average salary of $23.2 million."
The Commanders will have to negotiate with McLaurin soon in order to get ahead of the curve and ensure he stays in Washington for another contract.
