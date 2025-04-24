Commanders name sparks debate ahead of NFL Draft
The Washington Commanders are entering a pivotal NFL Draft week following a breakout 2024 season, but the conversation around the team took a political turn when President Donald Trump addressed the franchise’s name during a recent press conference.
The Commanders, fresh off an NFC Championship appearance, have solidified their identity on the field — yet their name continues to be a talking point off it.
Washington's name change, made official in 2022 after retiring its former moniker in 2020 due to longstanding criticism, came under renewed scrutiny after Trump was asked about the franchise potentially returning to its old RFK Stadium site. He suggested that a name change could be tied to the deal — and more notably, hinted at reinstating the team’s former identity.
“Changing sports teams’ names to move away from ones associated with Native Americans is degrading to the Indian population,” Trump said, according to Matt Pusatory of WUSA9. But when it came to Washington’s former name, Trump added, “Perhaps that’s a little bit different.”
Pressed further, Trump said, “Nobody’s asked me that one,” while also criticizing Cleveland’s MLB team for becoming the Guardians. He called Washington’s previous name “superior” to “what they have right now.”
“It had heritage behind it,” he added. “It had something special.”
Despite the remarks, the team’s current leadership has shown no indication of making a change. Owner Josh Harris made it clear following the team’s postseason run that the Commanders name has grown in meaning.
“Now, in this building, the Commanders means something,” Harris said in February. “It’s about players who love football, are great at football, hit hard, are mentally tough and great teammates. It’s really meaningful. That name is growing in meaning.”
General manager Adam Peters also remains focused as he prepares for his second draft with the organization. Washington currently has five picks in the 2025 NFL Draft and is expected to be aggressive if the right opportunity arises.
“Making the phone calls to draft picks was one of the best parts of the job last year,” Peters said. “I’m looking forward to hearing the excitement of new Commanders and their families as they get welcomed into the NFL for the first time.”
As the draft approaches, the Commanders remain locked in on the future — focused not on revisiting the past, but on continuing to build one of the league’s most promising rosters.
