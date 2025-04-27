Kain Medrano ready to build with the Commanders after being drafted No. 205 overall
Becoming the No. 205 overall pick in the NFL Draft by the Washington Commanders, former UCLA Bruins linebacker Kain Medrano isn’t taking this opportunity for granted — and he’s already sending a message to his new teammates.
“I’m ready to work, guys,” Medrano said during a press conference after being selected by the Commanders.
Medrano made a big impact on the Bruins’ defense, finishing second on the team in sacks and creating five turnovers — three forced fumbles and two interceptions. Over his collegiate career, he totaled 194 tackles, 10 pass breakups, five forced fumbles, and three interceptions.
The new Commanders linebacker ended his time at UCLA with 25 career starts, was named a team captain in 2024, and earned Third Team All-Big Ten honors.
Even though Medrano filled up the stat sheet at UCLA, he’s ready to turn the page and add his talent to the Commanders’ defense.
“I’m ready to come in there, put my head down,” Medrano said.
In addition to putting in the work, he’s excited to join the brotherhood — a culture that has become a driving force behind the Commanders’ on-field success.
“I want to get to know each and every one of them. I want to be able to create some friendships that will not be lost no matter how this journey goes,” Medrano stated.
As he heads to Washington, Medrano wants to make one thing clear:
“I’m just a hard worker, and I’m ready to get to business, get to work, and help the team in any way I can.”
