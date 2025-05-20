Commanders extend their brotherhood beyond the field to local school
As we’ve seen with the Washington Commanders, they’ve built more than just a team—they’ve created a brotherhood. And now, they’re extending that bond off the field and into the community to show what it truly means to look out for one another.
This week, the Commanders’ rookie class visited Digital Pioneers Academy (DPA) in Southeast D.C., spending time with the school’s football team—the Pythons. Just three years ago, DPA didn’t have a weight room or a football program. Today, the Pythons are coming off a championship season, finishing 11-1.
After a tragic loss of students to gun violence, the Commanders stepped in—not only donating funds to help launch DPA’s athletic program but also showing up and donating their time.
“It speaks volumes to what we want to do,” said Washington Commanders Foundation Chair Marjorie Harris in an interview with JP Finlay of NBC4 Sports. “It was really important for us to bring the rookies in and to have them experience their city. It’s going to be their city.”
The afternoon was full of laughs and inspiration as Commanders rookies and Python players connected—and even faced off in a friendly planking contest. One DPA student outlasted the Commanders’ rookies and took home the bragging rights.
Is planking his strength? “Yes,” the student confidently told Finlay. Was he surprised to beat the rookies? “No.” And did it look like wide receiver Jaylin Lane was shaking? He grinned and said, “Of course.”
For DPA, the visit was about more than football.
“Three years ago, we didn’t have a football program. We didn’t have athletics," said Pythons strength and conditioning coach Anttonio Brown. "To bring all that here, and three years later have the NFL—the Commanders—visiting us... it’s just a dream come true.”
The experience was bigger than a few laughs and a plank competition—it was about the Commanders providing visibility, mentorship, and a sense of brotherhood.
