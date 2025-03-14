Safety Will Harris looking to be the latest great Commanders' teammate
The Washington Commanders welcomed in a new safety on Thursday, making the signing of Will Harris official.
Immediately after signing his new contract, Harris sat down in a Zoom conference to meet with Commanders reporters and shared a little bit about what he is looking to bring to a team that came one win from competing for a championship in 2024.
After listening to him, one thing is clear, Harris has the right mentality to play for Washington.
"I look at the defense already, man, and I see so much energy. I see guys flying around, guys making plays on the ball left and right, guys playing for each other, and that's something that I'm looking forward to contributing to," Harris says. "I'm looking forward to bringing that energy myself. I'm looking forward to proving myself and gaining the respect from these guys that they can have that trust in me to be able to go out and be a good teammate and contribute as much as possible to this team."
Energy, getting to the ball, trusting in others, and being someone that can be trusted. Commanders head coach Dan Quinn says a lot of things about the type of team he wants and players he needs, and Harris just checked all the boxes in that one statement.
One of our favorite lines from Quinn so far is that great teams are made up of great teammates. Harris gets that message, and is looking forward to fulfilling everything that means.
Because of that, before he even steps onto the field, we get a sense that the fit is right when it comes to personality and organization, and are excited to see what unfolds ahead.
