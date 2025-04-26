How Commanders CB Trey Amos' three-team college career helped him grow
Cornerback Trey Amos is headed to the Washington Commanders as the team's lone Day 2 pick in the 2025 NFL Draft.
It turns out, while he went No. 61 overall, Commanders general manager Adam Peters says he would have considered Amos with the team's first pick had offensive lineman Josh Conerly Jr. not been available.
So now, Amos will join his fourth team since leaving high school, coming to Washington by way of Ole Miss, Alabama, and Louisiana before that.
“It just grew," Amos said about his game and himself when asked about his college experience. "I learned a lot about myself. Just finding a way, you know, and just sticking to the plan, keeping the main thing, the main thing, and, you know, just be patient.”
That patience came in handy this weekend as the late Day 1 or early Day 2 projected corner had to wait until the second half of the second round to hear his name and receive his NFL phone call.
As any NFL player will tell him, where you're selected only matters on draft weekend. After that, it is all about being in the right place. Something Amos appears to be aware of.
“I was surprised, you know, but you know, you just never know the draft. Anything could hit, you just gotta stay positive throughout the storm and once your number gets called, it is go time regardless.”
READ MORE: Commanders rival Giants select top pass rusher in NFL Draft
More Washington Commanders News
• Commanders rival Cowboys select top guard in NFL Draft
• 3 bold NFL Draft predictions that could involve the Commanders
• Commanders QB reveals wild recruitment story