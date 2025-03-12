Commanders bringing back 'the most dominant blocking tight end' in the NFL
The Washington Commanders weren't expected to keep all three of their tight ends this offseason.
Obviously, second-year player Ben Sinnott was going to be on the roster, but the future of Zach Ertz was not certain to those outside his circle, and if he did come back, which he did, what that meant for John Bates wasn't expected to lead to his returning as well.
Well, not only the whole band back together, but they're doing it with Bates on a new three-year deal to match the remaining years on Sinnott's rookie contract, and with Ertz leading the way knowing he's got some of the best–if not the best–talent in the room with him.
"John doesn't get the probably national recognition that he deserves in terms of what he does on a every play basis for us last year, but he's probably the most dominant blocking tight end I've really ever seen and studied in my career," Ertz said of Bates upon learning of his teammates' new deal to stay with the Commanders. "The guy, he's just dominant at the line of scrimmage. What he does, there's not many guys walking the earth that can do what John Bates does."
That is incredibly high praise coming from the Super Bowl Champion and veteran of 12 NFL Seasons, and it is well-deserved.
"It means a lot coming from a guy like Zach that has done tremendous things in his career and has had the career that he's had," Bates said after hearing about the comments. "I take tremendous pride in what I do for this team. And so it's really cool to hear."
While you likely won't ever find Bates on your fantasy roster, he had just eight receptions in 2024 and two career touchdowns in four NFL seasons, Washington fans should have him high on their list of favorite players.
Now that he's back on a multi-year deal, they should also have him among those the franchise clearly views as a building block for the future, and a future Super Bowl Champion himself if the team has their way in 2025.
READ MORE: Zach Ertz says re-signing with the Commanders was a 60-second decision
Stick with CommanderGameday and the Locked On Commanders podcast for more FREE coverage of the Washington Commanders throughout the 2024 season.
More Washington Commanders News
• Washington Commanders bringing back veteran running back on one-year deal
• Promising WR leaves Commanders, agrees to $10 million deal with AFC team
• Washington Commanders make blockbuster trade with Houston Texans for Pro Bowl OT
• Commanders lose starting safety to $18 million deal with Raiders