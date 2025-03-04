Trading for Deebo Samuel is great, but Commanders can't think he is enough
The Washington Commanders are making moves this offseason, and the offseason hasn't even fully begun just yet.
Right now, all teams like the Commanders can do is plan, try to anticipate the 'what ifs' and 'yeah buts' that come with the NFL offseason and be ready when the lights turn green and teams are allowed to wheel-and-deal.
One of those preparations includes laying the ground work for a trade that will bring San Francisco 49ers receiver Deebo Samuel to Washington just as soon as he passes a physical and the new league year begins at 4 p.m. ET on March 12th. Then, we'll see just how aggressive general manager Adam Peters is willing to be, on top of what he's already doing.
While the potential fits for Samuel in the Commanders' Kliff Kingsbury offense have been discussed, there's another part of this conversation that wants to know how much this move closes the gap between them and the Philadelphia Eagles.
According to ESPN's Dan Orlovsky, the answer is: Not enough.
"I want to give them their flowers, and credit them. I also don't think that they can fall into the trap thinking they're that close," Orlovsky recently said when discussing the impact of Samuel joining Washington. "Five wins on the last play of the game, essentially, that's not likely in the NFL. So while they're encouraged and intriguing, they're not one move–one Deebo Samuel away–from chasing down Philadelphia."
Orlovsky makes a good point. As hard as it is to win in the NFL, relying on last-minute wins isn't usually a solid path toward success. However, it is also important to remember that several of those last second victories came by design, and happened on drives where the Commanders gained possession with minutes remaining and deliberately drained the clock to prevent opponents from having a chance to come back and score themselves.
Perhaps that is where Orlovsky's point is best served. Part of the reason outsiders agreed that was a necessary tactic was from a lack of trust on the defensive side of the ball, a side that Samuel's arrival won't help outside of potentially putting up even more offense making opposing scheme's more predictable.
Samuel is a great first addition this offseason, but Orlovsky and others don't want to see him be the last. And it would be great if the next big move came on the defensive side, where the team finished in the middle of the league allowing 23 points per game in the 2024 regular season.
