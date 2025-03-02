Commanders Welcome Deebo Samuel with a Friday Classic
The Washington Commanders just added some serious firepower to their offense, and his name is Deebo Samuel. The 49ers are shipping their do-it-all receiver to D.C., marking the end of an electric era in San Francisco and the beginning of something special for the Commanders.
After pulling off a blockbuster move, and they made sure to announce it in style. After trading for star wide receiver Deebo Samuel from the San Francisco 49ers, the team’s social media crew had the perfect way to break the news—a GIF of Deebo from the classic 1995 film Friday.
If you've seen Friday, you know exactly what this means. In the movie, Deebo (played by the late Tommy Lister Jr.) is the neighborhood bully, rolling up on his bike and taking whatever he wants. Now, Washington is hoping their own Deebo brings that same energy—minus the bike, of course—by dominating in the burgundy and gold.
Samuel has been a game-changer since entering the league in 2019, racking up nearly 5,000 receiving yards, over 1,000 rushing yards, and 22 touchdowns. He’s one of the most dangerous weapons in football, and now he joins a Washington offense that already features playmakers like Terry McLaurin and rookie QB Jayden Daniels.
The announcement added some humor to the big news, giving Commanders fans a fun way to welcome their newest playmaker. And if you remember the movie, you know one thing for sure—when Deebo’s on the field, defenses better hide their chains.
Welcome to D.C., Deebo.
