Why Deebo Samuel will dominate with Commanders, Jayden Daniels

The Washington Commanders offense is about to get a major boost with Deebo Samuel on board.

Joanne Coley

Sep 9, 2024; Santa Clara, California, USA; San Francisco 49ers wide receiver Deebo Samuel Sr. (1) is introduced before the game against the New York Jets at Levi's Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images
Sep 9, 2024; Santa Clara, California, USA; San Francisco 49ers wide receiver Deebo Samuel Sr. (1) is introduced before the game against the New York Jets at Levi's Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images / Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images
The Washington Commanders trade for Deebo Samuel has ignited excitement, and it's clear why. Samuel brings a unique blend of skills as both a receiver and a runner, making him a perfect fit for the Commanders' offensive scheme. His versatility has the potential to make a significant impact on the field.

One key factor is the offensive system. With Kliff Kingsbury leading the offense, expect plenty of plays designed to capitalize on Samuel's strengths as a "wide back." Kingsbury's innovative offensive mind will create numerous opportunities for Samuel. Plays like screens, jet sweeps, and designed runs are all areas where Samuel thrives, giving the Commanders a dynamic weapon in the open field.

Having Terry McLaurin on the field will also help. Defenses will have to account for McLaurin's deep-threat ability, which will open up space for Samuel to operate. Together, this dynamic duo has the potential to become one of the most dangerous receiving tandems in the NFL.

San Francisco 49ers wide receiver Deebo Samuel Sr.
Sep 9, 2024; Santa Clara, California, USA; San Francisco 49ers wide receiver Deebo Samuel Sr. (1) makes a reception during the fourth quarter against the New York Jets at Levi's Stadium. Mandatory Credit: David Gonzales-Imagn Images / David Gonzales-Imagn Images

Adding another layer to the offense, the Commanders have invested in mobile quarterback Jayden Daniels. His ability to move and make plays with his legs will keep defenses guessing and prevent them from focusing solely on Samuel.

Samuel's physical style and ability to break tackles make him a nightmare for opposing defenses. His skill at turning short passes into explosive gains will be invaluable for the Commanders. With the right offensive scheme and strong teammates around him, Deebo Samuel is looking to have his best season yet.

Stick with CommanderGameday and the Locked On Commanders podcast for more FREE coverage of the Washington Commanders throughout the 2024 season.

Joane Coley
JOANNE COLEY

Joanne Coley, from Prince George’s County, MD, is a communications professional passionate about storytelling and sports. She holds a bachelor’s in Communications from Kent State University and a Master’s in Communications/Public Relations from Southern New Hampshire University. Since 2018, she has served as Communications Manager at the Council of the Great City Schools. A foodie and traveler, Joanne is also a former state champion in high school shotput and standout athlete in softball.

