How Commanders trade for Deebo Samuel is tied to acquiring Marshon Lattimore
You could say the Washington Commanders' trade for receiver Deebo Samuel is getting some mixed reviews.
While some view the move as the first big move in 2025 to help get the Commanders over the contender hump and potentially into the Super Bowl, others believe general manager Adam Peters may have overspent for the 29-year-old receiver.
Regardless of what everyone else believes right now, Washington clearly thinks it got a playmaker who will help the team perform better in 2025 than it did in 2024 when it won 12 games and made a deep playoff run in the first season under Peters and head coach Dan Quinn.
An observation by ESPN's Field Yates should make those celebrating the move feel even better, and those doubting it–perhaps–not feel as doom and gloom about the trade.
"Assuming the 5th round pick from Washington to San Francisco is in 2025, it will be pick 148. That was acquired in the Marshon Lattimore trade from New Orleans," Yates said in a social media post following the trade. "The net deal would then be: Commanders get Lattimore and Deebo Samuel for a 2025 3rd, 4th and 6th rounder."
That's not a bad deal for two Pro Bowl caliber players who are known for their toughness and tenacity on the playing field.
Both Samuel and Lattimore have explosive reputations that oftentimes led to their being the source of anger for opposing fanbases, yet were loved and respected by their own teammates.
In fact, when Lattimore was sent to the Commanders in early November he didn't get on the field until December after the team's bye week. Despite this fact, and that his first game with Washington was against his former team, the New Orleans Saints showed just how much respect they have for Lattimore by avoiding challenging him throughout the contest.
As Samuel departs the San Francisco 49ers organization, he does so with appreciation for the franchise that drafted him in 2019, and with the respect of several now former teammates.
Meanwhile, The Commanders bring in a new playmaker that Peters knows well to help continue to rapidly grow the culture he, Quinn, and the 2024 roster helped establish. And they get to do it for a bargain of a price, all things considered.
