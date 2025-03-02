Did Dan Quinn give a hint during NFL Combine week about Commanders trading for Deebo Samuel?
Washington Commanders head coach Dan Quinn made it clear that the team is committed to playing fast and aggressively on offense, focusing on adding playmakers to help quarterback Jayden Daniels thrive.
“We want to attack, man,” Quinn said. “And so however we can find ways to go do that, we will. We ran the most no-huddle snaps in the league,” the Commanders head coach said to reporters.
“That's part of our itch… So finding guys that can attack, play in space, play with quickness, be violent in their cuts—those are things at all the spots, running back, tight end, receivers that we want to do. And so we're going to keep finding guys that fit that and can attack and be aggressive.” It almost sounded like Quinn was describing Deebo Samuel.
At the time, Samuel was still a 49er. But just days later, the Commanders made a blockbuster move, acquiring the star wide receiver in a trade with San Francisco. The deal immediately gave Daniels a proven, versatile playmaker—exactly the kind of aggressive, space-creating threat Quinn described.
Samuel’s ability to thrive both as a receiver and a ball carrier makes him one of the most dangerous offensive weapons in the league. His physicality, explosiveness, and ability to create yards after the catch align perfectly with what Washington wants to build.
Now, with Samuel in the fold, the Commanders’ offense has a dangerous new weapon. His ability to line up anywhere on the field, break tackles, and create explosive plays fits perfectly with Dan Quinn's vision of an attack-minded unit.
What started as speculation in a media scrum quickly became reality, signaling that Washington isn’t just talking about improving its offense—it’s making moves to do it.
READ MORE: Commanders trading for 49ers star wide receiver Deebo Samuel
More Washington Commanders News
• Deebo Samuel sends message to 49ers after being traded to Commanders
• Commanders urged to sign Super Bowl champion WR in free agency
• Commanders have to do one key thing with Jayden Daniels
• Commanders projected to land 5-time Pro Bowl wide receiver for Jayden Daniels