Commanders boost defensive line with Big Ten star in latest NFL mock draft
The Washington Commanders are in need of shoring up their defensive line this offseason.
CBS Sports analyst Ryan Wilson conducted a recent mock draft where the Commanders took Oregon defensive lineman Derrick Harmon with the No. 29 overall pick.
Harmon to the Commanders?
"Derrick Harmon is what I'd describe as "country strong" because when you see him bull rush an interior OL into the QB's lap and then throw him out of the club, it gets your attention," Wilson writes.
"He's consistently a load on the inside, in part because of power, low pad level and the aforementioned bull rush. He doesn't have a variety of pass-rush moves but doesn't need them. Versus the run he can struggle if he plays too high, but when he's locked in he's a game-wrecker. After all, Harmon had 40 pressures on the season, including eight(!) against Boise State."
Harmon had five sacks this past season for the Ducks, who went undefeated until their Rose Bowl loss against Ohio State. If he can bring some of that talent to the Commanders, their defensive line could be in better shape.
