Cowboys fan media personality reacts to Commanders trade for Deebo Samuel
The Washington Commanders made a big move Saturday night, trading for San Francisco 49ers star receiver Deebo Samuel.
While Samuel is considered by many to be a player who hasn't quite lived up to his name's noteriety in recent years the Commanders are hoping they can help facilitate a revival of sorts, and that he can help them close the gap between them and the Philadelphia Eagles at the top of the NFC East Division.
One layer to catching the Eagles, of course, is Washington staying ahead of the Dallas Cowboys and New York Giants who finished third and fourth respectively in the division last year. Both missed the playoffs.
As the Commanders make a move toward staying near the top of the division, one well-known Cowboys fan took it as a direct strike against his beloved team whose memories of NFL dominance continue to fade as the years go by without significant postseason success.
Feeling defeated in the latest Washington offseason win, Skip Bayless posted a video to social media pointed directly at Dallas owner Jerry Jones.
"Jerry Jones, allow me to interrupt the steak you're probably eating right now at Prime 47 in Indianapolis at the combine to inform you (that) it's happening to us again! I don't know if you care anymore, but your in division rival Washington just went out and stole Deebo Samuel - flat out stole him - from San Francisco for a fifth round pick. Jerry, he's going to be playing for a contract next year. He wanted out of San Francisco and now he's going to be on his best behavior with people he knows and loves in Washington. You're going to have to deal with Deebo Samuel twice a year in Washington with (quarterback) Jayden Daniels. It's exactly what the doctor ordered for the Commanders, Jerry. Don't you see it? He is mauler-baller. When he's right, he is scary right. His father nicknamed him for Deebo on Friday, the neighborhood bully, because he is the neighborhood bully," Bayless said in his rant.
Bayless went on to tell Jones in the video that "it's just too much" and that the owner appeared to be dressed for his own funeral while appearing in a black-on-black wardrobe on television at the NFL's annual scouting event in Indianapolis.
As far as offseason trade assessments go, when opposing fanbases are upset about a move your favorite team is making it is usually a good sign.
Concerns about Samuel's health and attitude are sprinkled among Commanders fans who are excited to see their team making such splash moves in the offseason, and with any luck, Cowboys fans like Bayless will have much more to be mad about when the receiver suits up for his new team in 2025.
