One Commanders position group is raising concerns for 2025
The Washington Commanders made several additions to their roster this offseason, but concerns remain about one critical area of the team.
The Commanders' defensive line is now viewed as their biggest weakness heading into the 2025 season.
Washington fielded the second-lowest-graded defensive line in the NFL last season, according to Pro Football Focus. Despite signing multiple veterans during free agency, none of the additions project to be high-impact players.
“Javon Kinlaw has improved a bit as a pass rusher,” PFF wrote, “but has never earned above a 55.0 PFF overall grade in his five NFL seasons.” Veteran Jacob Martin is also expected to contribute, though only in a rotational role.
The Commanders moved on from edge Dante Fowler Jr. last year and have yet to replace that high-end edge production. While veteran edge Dorance Armstrong brings experience, he has consistently performed as a true No. 1 pass rusher. Washington still has time to address the position, with options available in the remaining free agent pool and potential cap casualties as rosters begin to trim down during training camp.
PFF further noted that “Deatrich Wise Jr. and Eddie Goldman have both struggled over the past two seasons,” adding that facing physical offensive lines like Philadelphia’s twice a year will require “some surprise performances from the Commanders’ defensive line.”
Unless one of these players drastically outperforms expectations, Washington could continue to struggle in the trenches in 2025 — a major red flag in a division loaded with talent on the offensive side of the ball.
